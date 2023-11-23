Sexyy Red

Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images

Sexyy Red Receives Backlash Over "Free My N**ga" Snippet

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.23.2023

Since her breakthrough single “Pound Town,” Sexyy Red has mostly been in public favor. Although she hasn’t gone completely without backlash, the rapper has delivered a number of twerk and female empowerment anthems with much praise this year.

On Wednesday (Nov. 22), Red teased a snippet of her upcoming track, speculatively titled “Free My N**ga.” The song quickly gained nearly 30 million impressions on Twitter, with a whopping 3,000 comments and 9,800 retweets. However, not all the interactions were positive.

“Free my n**ga, free my n**ga / Only if he knew that this a** getting thicker / Free my n**ga, free my n**ga / Gone for too long, need to get home quicker,” she rapped in the 15-second clip. Immediately after, fans and critics weighed in on the lyrical content and video backdrop. 

“CIA won. Save your family and very close friends that have the capacity to be saved at this point,” wrote one user. Another chimed in, “I don’t like how everyone keeps making light of prison like it’s this place of fun.”

Check out more reactions below.

The aforementioned record is slated to appear on Red’s forthcoming Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe). Announced last Friday (Nov. 17), the project was teased alongside another snippet.

In the clip, the St. Louis native spat, “F*ck my baby dad, f**k my baby dad, f**k my baby dad / I’m a fine a** b**ch, I ain’t in the house sad,” followed by, “That’s that booty meat, look at them booty cheeks.”

Earlier this week, Red made headlines after a teacher went on a viral rant about her students wanting to listen to the rapper. “It is horrifying,” the woman shared. “Your 5-year-old daughters are asking to listen to ‘Pound Town’ and ‘SkeeYee.’ Your daughters.”

Subsequently, Red responded on her Instagram Story. She wrote, “[Girl], play [‘Pound Town,’ ‘SkeeYee,’ and shut the f**k up].” The expectant mother subsequently offered a more lighthearted reaction on Twitter. It read, “I’ma make some Kidz Bop songs for y’all, [for real].”

News
Sexyy Red
Sexyy Red

TRENDING
News

ASAP Rocky Says His Best Collaboration With Rihanna Is Their Children

ASAP Rocky scores major brownie points after saying the best collaboration he and Rihanna could ...
By Ahmad Davis
11.19.2023
News

Nicki Minaj And Drake React To Sexyy Red's 'Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)' Announcement

Sexyy Red’s upcoming deluxe project could feature tracks like “Hellcats SRTs 2” with Lil Durk ...
By Malcolm Trapp
11.18.2023
News

Lil Durk Seemingly Reacts To Being Removed From Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures"

Lil Durk appeared to respond on his Instagram Story: “Be lucky I’m humble.”
By Malcolm Trapp
11.22.2023
News

Drake Debuts New Face Tattoo Featuring Arabic Slang

Drake got a new tattoo above his right eyebrow that reads “miskeen” in Arabic script.
By Malcolm Trapp
11.20.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories