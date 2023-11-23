News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Receives Backlash Over "Free My N**ga" Snippet / 11.23.2023

Since her breakthrough single “Pound Town,” Sexyy Red has mostly been in public favor. Although she hasn’t gone completely without backlash, the rapper has delivered a number of twerk and female empowerment anthems with much praise this year.

On Wednesday (Nov. 22), Red teased a snippet of her upcoming track, speculatively titled “Free My N**ga.” The song quickly gained nearly 30 million impressions on Twitter, with a whopping 3,000 comments and 9,800 retweets. However, not all the interactions were positive.

“Free my n**ga, free my n**ga / Only if he knew that this a** getting thicker / Free my n**ga, free my n**ga / Gone for too long, need to get home quicker,” she rapped in the 15-second clip. Immediately after, fans and critics weighed in on the lyrical content and video backdrop.

“CIA won. Save your family and very close friends that have the capacity to be saved at this point,” wrote one user. Another chimed in, “I don’t like how everyone keeps making light of prison like it’s this place of fun.”

CIA won. Save your family & very close friends that have the capacity to be saved at this point . https://t.co/fb0iicTxL8 — Faithful Black Men Association (@OfficialFBMA) November 23, 2023

I don’t like how everyone keeps making light of Prison, like it’s this place of fun. https://t.co/JMsrb47wvf — The Jobfather™️ 🇯🇲🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@TheJobfather__) November 23, 2023

Check out more reactions below.

pray for that baby https://t.co/LAgr3NZT3C — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) November 23, 2023

She’s definitely on the cia payroll.. — Jay’V🪬 (@JayVTheGreat) November 23, 2023

The boondocks don’t even need a new season, it’s on the TL everyday. — CJ ⚡️ (@CJTHEDJAY) November 22, 2023

The aforementioned record is slated to appear on Red’s forthcoming Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe). Announced last Friday (Nov. 17), the project was teased alongside another snippet.

In the clip, the St. Louis native spat, “F*ck my baby dad, f**k my baby dad, f**k my baby dad / I’m a fine a** b**ch, I ain’t in the house sad,” followed by, “That’s that booty meat, look at them booty cheeks.”

Earlier this week, Red made headlines after a teacher went on a viral rant about her students wanting to listen to the rapper. “It is horrifying,” the woman shared. “Your 5-year-old daughters are asking to listen to ‘Pound Town’ and ‘SkeeYee.’ Your daughters.”

Subsequently, Red responded on her Instagram Story. She wrote, “[Girl], play [‘Pound Town,’ ‘SkeeYee,’ and shut the f**k up].” The expectant mother subsequently offered a more lighthearted reaction on Twitter. It read, “I’ma make some Kidz Bop songs for y’all, [for real].”