Drake Issues 'Scary Hours 3' Rap Challenge: "I Wanna Hear Who’s Barring Up"

Drake recently surprised his fans by dropping For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition last Friday (Nov. 17). It marked his first deluxe edition in over a decade. Now, the rapper is gearing up for an instrumental version of the LP’s new tracks to drop on Nov. 24.

Today (Nov. 22), Drake announced the upcoming release on his Instagram Story. It read, “Dropping the instrumentals this week, I wanna hear who’s barring up.” Accompanying the announcement was a black-and-white image of the Scary Hours 3 cover art featuring two fairies.

The EP was produced by notable names such as Boi-1da, Vinylz, The Alchemist, Conductor Williams and Ovrkast. Standout cuts include “Red Button” and “Evil Ways,” featuring J. Cole.

The latter marked their second joint effort this year. The song “First Person Shooter” from the original LP served as a significant milestone, securing Drake’s 13th No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It ultimately tied the Toronto native with Michael Jackson’s record and earned J. Cole his first No. 1 spot.

For All The Dogs topped the Billboard 200 and is Drake’s 13th project to do so. The 23-track project includes features from Bad Bunny, SZA, Sexyy Red, Teezo Touchdown, Lil Yachty and others.

Regarding his latest EP, Drake shared, “It’s coming to me in a way that I haven’t experienced since [2015’s] If You’re Reading This [It’s Too Late] where it’s just kind of like I feel like I’m on drugs.” Drake emphasized the freshness of this project, saying, “I did those songs in the last five days. I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All the Dogs dropped,” he continued. “It’s not like I’m picking up from some unfinished s**t. You know, this is just happening on its own. And who am I to fight it?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

