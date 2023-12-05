News ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Cardi B And Offset Seemingly Unfollowing Each Other On Instagram / 12.05.2023

Speculation is rife that rap power couple Cardi B and Offset may be headed for another split following a series of cryptic social media posts.

On Monday (Dec. 4), fans noticed that the pair appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Additionally, Cardi uploaded Stories that read, “You know when you just outgrow relationships” and “I’m tired of protecting [people’s] feelings… I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

Offset also took to his Story. He shared a scene from the 1983 film Scarface, where Tony Montana said the infamous line, “Hey, f**k you, man! Who put this thing together? Me. That’s who. Who do I trust? Me.”

The posts sparked immediate reactions online, with fans speculating about the state of their relationship. One Twitter user wrote, “A follow on [Instagram] literally holds no weight. [Motherf**kers] can unfollow they man [and] be laid up right next to ’em.”

Another person stated, “Cardi and Offset [break up] every two days, [for real].” Check out more social media commentary below.

Cardi and offset breakup every two business days fr — SEDOO (@sedooterr) December 5, 2023

Why do y’all assume Cardi was talking about Offset? — Calling All Jackpots 🎰 (@UnknownKaller_) December 5, 2023

Offset and cardi break up during this run on that song he got about breaking up lol I ain’t buying it — treesupforever🐐 (@officiallilbo) December 5, 2023

Cardi and Offset have been married since 2017 and share two children. Notably, the pair have a tumultuous relationship history, including a near-divorce in 2020, later dismissed by a judge.

The latest rumors came months after a public disagreement in June, where Offset implied the “Hot S**t” rapper was unfaithful. In a Twitter Spaces session, Cardi denied the allegations.

Offset later confessed on Angela Yee’s “Way Up” radio show that the cheating accusation post was made impulsively while he was “really lit” on tequila. “We’re going back and forth, and I’m like, ‘Watch this,’” he explained. “She got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day, but she crazy, man.”

The former Migos artist continued, “I was young, I had just got married. I’m getting a lot of money. Really, it was communication. We got married, and then we ain’t really — our communication was good, but… I wasn’t saying my wants and needs, and vice versa. Sometimes you feel like you’ll bump heads when you [are] not communicating.”