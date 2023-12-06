News Variety / Contributor via Getty Images Tyler, The Creator Releases Short Film For GOLF Le FLEUR's Second Collection / 12.06.2023

Tyler, The Creator is gearing up to launch his second GOLF le FLEUR collection, designed “for the sun seekers.” It’s slated to debut via the rapper’s brick-and-mortar stores on Saturday (Dec. 9) with an online release following on Dec. 13.

Today (Dec. 6), the IGOR artist dropped a vintage-style short film showing off pieces from the assortment. Following a bus accident, a police officer instructed the passengers — including Tyler, Anwar Carrots, Lil Yachty, and others — to form a line to provide their statements.

The video subsequently introduced suits, outerwear, and shoes, as well as accessories like umbrellas and a deerstalker cap from the upcoming collection. Meanwhile, “Duplo Sentido” by Gilberto Gil and Tetê Da Bahia could be heard in the background. Check it out below.

Last Thursday (Nov. 30), Tyler announced 12 temporary holiday stores for GOLF le FLEUR across the world. In addition to the permanent locations based in London, New York City, and Los Angeles, pop-up shops appeared across Austin, Atlanta, the Bay Area, Chicago, and more. They offered exclusive items from the brand’s Fall/Winter launch alongside other essentials.

In 2022, the rapper spoke to Numéro Netherlands about le FLEUR and what he wants people to feel when wearing the clothing pieces. He explained, “Consumers need to go back to the days when they would stop in front of an object for a long time because they loved it… They should be wearing and listening to whatever they like.”

Tyler added, “I’m not selling clothes online with GOLF le FLEUR because I want people to go see and touch the product, to ask themselves if they really want this item. I don’t want them to buy a product just because they like one of my songs and then resell it.”

In October, the label reunited with Lacoste for a tennis-inspired capsule. Prior to that, GOLF partnered with Converse for a bold take on the classic Chuck 70’s low-top design.