News Antoine Flament / Contributor via Getty Images Tyler, The Creator Trolls Fans About New Music At Camp Flog Gnaw / 11.12.2023

Saturday (Nov. 11), Tyler, The Creator trolled fans at Camp Flog Gnaw, looking for new music from the dynamic rap superstar. During his Day 1 set, the IGOR emcee hilariously said, “Y’all want some new music, huh? Aww aww, and I wanted a father, but you don’t get everything.”

Earlier this year, the California-bred rapper clarified that he will not be dropping a new project after a misunderstanding led fans to believe that a new album was in the works. Back in September, the artist posted an Instagram Story to confirm that his deluxe album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale was his release for 2023 and will not be followed up by anything else.

Camp Flog Gnaw Day 1 featured performance sets from Teezo Touchdown, Clipse, Tyler, Ice Spice and The Hillbillies, a duo composed of Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar. The heralded festival was hosted at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Fans of Tyler have a theory that the Odd Future head honcho only releases albums every two years. There has been a consistent theme throughout his last few albums that seems to confirm this.

Many fans commented on the rapper’s bold proclamation on a clip of the Flower Boy recording artist speaking on stage. One fan stated, “Brodie has been on a historic album run since 2011; I think we can let him rest a bit.” While another user tweeted, “LMAO, his next one will be amazing, confirmed. If it’s in the next decade, I don’t care when it is. Truly.”

Tyler came out on stage during Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s set. He also reshared video footage on Twitter of him popping out to support No Malice and Pusha T during the Clipse reunion set.