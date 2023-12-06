News Gary Miller / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He Talks To Lil Durk "Every Two Or Three Nights" / 12.06.2023

On Tuesday (Dec. 5), YoungBoy Never Broke Again responded to Gillie Da King’s request for him to headline the second annual GillieFest alongside Lil Durk.

The Baton Rouge native shared an Instagram post that was captioned, “It ain’t what you think OG, all this s**t entertainment.” In the clip, YoungBoy revealed that he and Durk speak “every two or three” nights despite their previous issues.

“[Durk] be tryna talk to me ‘bout my music. He focused on a billion dollars right now,” he shared. “Get them to let me out [of] this house, I’ll hit that stage for you. How you want me to come? Every chain on or just one chain?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NeverBrokeAgain / Big 38 Ent (@neverbrokeagainllc)

The initial idea to bring the pair together took place after a caller asked Gillie who he’d like to have as headliners for his next hometown festival during “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” on Sunday (Dec. 3). “If both of them could hit the stage in the same night, it could show the youngins that, that s**t ain’t that serious,” the rapper-turned-podcaster shared. “The beef ain’t that serious. None of this drama is that serious.”

Notably, artists like Sexyy Red, G Herbo, Babyface Ray, Finesse2Tymes, and Icewear Vezzo attended the inaugural event in July.

Meanwhile, Durk seemingly responded to YoungBoy’s video. On his Instagram Story, the Chicago rapper wrote, “You lied ’bout sending the address [seven times] when I asked. I’m finna grab my coat one more time. Send the address.”

YoungBoy later revealed he has to get approval from his probation officer before allowing visitors. His post read, “I love [the f**k] out you. Help me [b**ch], Lil Durk.”

The pair’s initial beef began in November 2020 when King Von was shot and killed during an altercation with Quando Rondo — an affiliate of YoungBoy — and his crew. Charges for the gunman who fired at the late musician, Lul Tim, were dropped this past August.