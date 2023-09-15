New Music Screenshot of Sexyy Red and Lil Durk’s “Hellcats SRTs 2” single cover Lil Durk Hops On Sexyy Red's "Hellcats SRTs 2" / 09.15.2023

Today (Sept. 15), Sexyy Red unleashed her scorching hot track “Hellcats SRTs 2.” Collaborating with Lil Durk, the original song already rose to acclaim for its unabashed tribute to high-speed vehicles and the street life.

On the track, Durk rapped, “Fifty-fifty, split my bill with who? Don’t play with my lil’ b**ch. I got booster b**ches, don’t stеal Amiri, they keep a Nike Tech. Glo ain’t link with Doodiе, but I know. Sexyy want one night with Threat. Want me to eat her coochie, but I ain’t no goofy, I can’t go for that. C-H-I-C-A-G-O, go, b**ch we from the ‘Raq. Smoke before we f**k in the hotel, got my deposit snatched.”

Elsewhere, Red spat, “He used to can’t handle Big Sexyy, but he learnin’. B-bounce my a** in traffic, you in a hooptie, h**, you lackin’. Pull up in somethin’ fast, you know I bring out all the ratchets. D-drive the Hellcat with no license, I’m a savage.”

Check out the song below.

The original rendition of “Hellcats SRTs” appeared on Hood Hottest Princess in June. The 11-song offering contained guest appearances from Tay Keith, Sukihana, ATL Jacob, and Juicy J, to name a few. Red previously dropped visuals for “Looking for the H**s (Ain’t My Fault),” “I’m The S**t,” “SkeeYee,” and “Female Gucci Mane.”

The St. Louis native will also embark on her “Hood Hottest Princess Tour” in October. The show run will hit stops in Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, and several more over the span of 20 dates.

This morning, Red responded to news that a man was shot and killed at a nearby gas station during one of her video sets. She wrote, “I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded. But I gotta address the rumors that it happened at my video shoot [because that] s**t is not true at all. To be clear, it happened at a gas station across the street from my video set.”