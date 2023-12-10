News Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images Moneybagg Yo Seemingly Responds To Viral Video Of Him Being Served Legal Papers / 12.10.2023

Last night (Dec. 9), Moneybagg Yo added a new meme to the social media universe after being served legal papers during an autograph signing event at a liquor store for his new brand, Del Dia Tequila, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The viral clip shows a woman recording herself acting as if she was in line to get her bottle signed before handing the Memphis emcee a stack of papers.

The “Said Sum” rapper signs a bottle of the new drink before he hands it over to the woman behind the camera, and she says, “Thank you,” before serving him with legal papers. She said something hard to hear in a low voice before pulling out the legal documents. While handing over the rolled-up papers, she officially proclaimed, “You’ve been served.”

Shortly after, the Yo Gotti signee looked up confused and said, “Huh?” before the young lady said, “Sorry. You’ve been served. Have a good one.” Seemingly responding to the highly circulated clip, the street lyricist took to the app formerly known as Twitter to send a series of laughing emojis. He followed the cryptic post with a short but sweet synopsis, “Small thing to a giant.”

😂😂😂😂 — DA LARGEST (@MoneyBaggYo) December 10, 2023

Small thing to a Giant . — DA LARGEST (@MoneyBaggYo) December 10, 2023

The news did not seem to spoil the night for the award-winning bar spitter. After being served legal papers, he was seen in the locker room with Rich Paul and the NBA In-Season Tournament Champions, the Los Angeles Lakers. Moneybagg Yo was turning up with the players as they blasted his music to celebrate the exciting event.

