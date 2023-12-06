News Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images, Santiago Felipe / Contributor via Getty Images, and Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images Kid Cudi Responds To Rich Paul And Jake Paul's Cleveland Remarks: "I’m The Most Low-Key Guy Around" / 12.06.2023

On Tuesday (Dec. 5) night, Kid Cudi addressed comments made by Rich Paul and Jake Paul on the latter’s “BS” podcast regarding the rapper’s connection to his hometown.

“I don’t think Cleveland ever embraced Cudi, unfortunately,” Rich mentioned last Thursday (Nov. 30). “You can’t expect somebody to treat a situation any different to how they were treated.”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer later chimed in saying the musician “switched up” post-fame. He also criticized Cudi’s fee for a proposed boxing event performance.

“I tried to get him to perform at the Tyron Woodley fight, just before I came out, and he asked for, like, an astronomical fee that was like, ‘F**k you,'” Jake said. “And I get it, I get it. But it’s like, this was some s**t to tap in back with the city, first event back from COVID.”

Subsequently, Cudi clarified his relationship with the 216 on Twitter. “Rich Paul doesn’t know me. He doesn’t know my life. My mom lives in Cleveland, and I’ve been going there on holidays and summer breaks for years. When I’m in Cleveland, it’s family time,” he wrote. He emphasized, “I’m not hanging at Cleveland clubs or in the streets… I’m the most low-key guy around. You ain’t [supposed] to see me, brother.”

He disputed Rich’s claim by highlighting the success of the 2022 Moon Man’s Landing Festival. Cudi stated, “I will say the city of Cleveland has embraced me over the years. So I disagree. Radio in Cleveland might not play my s**t, but I had 20,000 people at Moon Man’s Landing in Cleveland last year. A success. And we’re doing it again, too.”

Addressing Jake’s comments about the performance fee, Cudi explained, “I make art for a living. I’m not some guy that comes out to perform at boxing matches… My fee is my fee. Especially for some s**t that’s not my style. If I’m gonna do it, it’s gonna be worth it for my pockets and time. This is business, baby.”