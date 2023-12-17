News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Kodak Black Is Back Behind Bars For Supposedly Violating Probation / 12.17.2023

According to NBC6, multiplatinum rapper Kodak Black appeared in the federal jail system in Miami, Florida, on Dec. 16. NBC6 claims that he might have been arrested for violating his probation.

Earlier in December, Kodak was detained in Plantation, Florida, for possession of cocaine and evidence tampering charges. According to the police report, the rapper’s Bentley was blocking a road at the time, and his taillights were on.

While describing the unfortunate event, the Sniper Gang CEO stated, “I was on the lean, homie. I was asleep in front of my family house, bro. That’s it. That ain’t illegal.” He also labeled the arrest as “bogus” and did not enjoy seeing his mugshot circulating the internet.

Following the arrest, Kodak attended Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures listening party in Miami featuring North West, Lil Durk, Offset, Freddie Gibbs and more.

Kodak has seen his fair share of legal issues over the years. On Nov. 14, the “No Flockin'” emcee filed a motion to dismiss his drug possession and trafficking case, alleging a police cover-up. The rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, claimed the oxycodone he was accused of owning and trafficking was Tylenol.

His criminal history includes drug charges, gun possession and assault. In 2021, the musician also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery, receiving 18 months of probation.

Kodak gained significant attention for his 2020 imprisonment for firearms possession, which Donald Trump commuted. Since then, the rapper has openly supported the former U.S. President. During his highly criticized “Drink Champs” interview, Kodak doubled down on his support for Trump. After the lengthy interview, Ray J called out to anybody near the young recording artist to get him help.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, Kodak responded on Instagram Live with a rant. He explained, “Ray J, your little a** a b**ch, homie. A n**ga don’t need no help, p**sy a** b**ch. I’m straight, dumba** boy. F**k wrong with you, homie? I’ll beat your little a**.”