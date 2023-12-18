News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images GloRilla Responds To Comments About Her Breast Enhancement Surgery / 12.18.2023

Earlier this month, GloRilla opened up about her decision to undergo plastic surgery.

Speaking to her fans on Instagram Live, the “Lick Or Sum” artist revealed her new breast augmentation. She explained, “I’m on my bulls**t. I just bought some new titties. Y’all know I ain’t with that overboard s**t, these a lil’ fill-in. Just filled them in. They ain’t nothing too outrageous. Just something for my man to grip on.”

Over the weekend, GloRilla showed off her surgery results in an Instagram post teasing new music. In the comments, one user asked, “[Did] she get some new headlights?” Another wrote, “I remember when she said she would never get her body done [and] she [wanted] to stay natural. All that money changed her mind. The booty [is] gonna be next, watch.”

On Sunday (Dec. 17), the Memphis native took a moment to address the criticism and curiosity shared by her fans. Her tweet read, “My [titties] got y’all in a [frenzy], I see. Just wait ‘til y’all find out I’m running for president next year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glo Da P (@glorillapimp)

My tiddies got y’all in a frenzie I see 😂😂🤣🤣just wait till y’all find out I’m running for president next year — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) December 17, 2023

In 2022, GloRilla similarly called out social media users for body shaming her. “This my last time addressing this, you [motherf**kers] better get [used] to this slim body, green, pretty a** eyes, and big beautiful nose of mine,” she wrote on Instagram. “‘Cause ain’t a damn thing gon’ change. Y’all can hate [yourselves] all [you] want, but I [love] me some BIG GLO.”

The Grammy-nominated artist recently completed the “Gangsta Art Tour,” led by Yo Gotti. It also featured labelmates Big Boogie, Blac Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Lil Poppa, and Mozzy. Gangsta Art 2: Reloaded housed her “Cha Cha Cha” with Fivio Foreign, “Overstood,” and “Wrong One.”