Beyoncé's Childhood Home Goes Up In Flames On Christmas Day

While Beyoncé was seen on Instagram wrapping up Brazil’s premiere event of her new movie RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, her childhood home in Houston, Texas, went up in flames early Christmas morning (Dec. 25).

ABC13 reported, “The Houston Fire Department told ABC13 they received a call about the fire at about 2 a.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived at the home in the 2400 block of Rosedale Street, the home’s second story was already fully engulfed in flames.”

Thankfully, none of the current residents were harmed while leaving the house. The family, while still in their holiday-themed pajamas, were able to escape safely. The fire department chief said, “They did a great job. I’m going to say in less than 10 minutes, we had a really good grip on this fire,” while detailing the response time from the HFD.

Beyoncé and her family moved out of the home dozens of years ago, but the home is still seen as a landmark for those who are familiar with the Texas-bred musician. Not too long ago, the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” singer returned to the house during a trip to her hometown for the “Renaissance World Tour.”

Recently, Beyoncé celebrated the 10th anniversary of her classic self-titled visual album. In celebration of the LP’s decade milestone, Beyoncé finally made the Timbaland-produced cut “Grown Woman” available on streaming platforms. The song initially captured fans’ attention via a Pepsi commercial in April 2013, before the full-length project’s release.

In the chorus, Beyoncé proclaimed, “I’m a grown woman/ I can do whatever I want/ I can be bad if I want/ I can say what I want/ I can live fast if I want/ I can go slow all night long.”

Meanwhile, the music video for “Grown Woman” combined clips from Beyoncé‘s personal home movies with footage of her as an adult. Characterized by African-inspired drums and the pop icon’s assertive vocals, it amassed over 145 million views on YouTube.

