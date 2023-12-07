Beyoncé

Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images

Beyoncé Celebrates 'RENAISSANCE' Film Topping The Box Office With Thank You Post: “We Did It”

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.07.2023

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ became the No. 1 movie in the country upon its debut this past weekend.

On Wednesday (Dec. 6), the music icon celebrated the achievement with a post on Instagram. In her message, Beyoncé shared deep gratitude for the support and effort that went into the concert documentary’s creation.

“I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film,” she wrote. “I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turnaround time. I practically slept in the edit, color and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly, but it was so worth all the grind.”

Beyoncé also acknowledged the profound response from her fans, “I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!! I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent [looks] in the theaters. The mute challenges [are] still happening, even in the theater!! Y’all are cracking me up. Please keep that energy going.”

The RENAISSANCE film pulled in more than $20 million in ticket sales. Meanwhile, critics and audience members gave it glowing reviews. It boasts a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while CinemaScore gave it an A+.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Notably, Beyoncé isn’t the only celebrity to speak about the documentary’s success. During her new TIME cover story, Taylor Swift called out fans for pitting her and the “BREAK MY SOUL” artist’s treks against each other.

“There were so many stadium tours this summer, but the only ones that were compared were me and Beyoncé,” Swift shared with the publication. “Clearly, it’s very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other, even when those two artists in question refuse to participate in that discussion.”

The “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden in May and ended in Kansas City, Missouri in the fall. It made over $500 million and attracted over 2.7 million concertgoers.

News
Beyoncé

TRENDING
News

Drake Seemingly Responds To Metro Boomin Over 'Her Loss' Shade

Metro Boomin initially claimed that “award shows are just politics” when discussing ‘HEROES & VILLIANS’ ...
By Malcolm Trapp
12.04.2023
News

DaBaby Announces Decision To Quit Drinking Following "Embarrassing" Incident With Daughter

DaBaby explained the humiliating moment that started it all: “I’m fighting for my life in ...
By Malcolm Trapp
12.04.2023
News

Blueface Accuses Chrisean Rock Of Neglecting Their Son To See Another Man: "Nobody Wanna Watch Him"

Blueface lambasted Chrisean Rock in a series of social media posts: “It’s crazy, my son ...
By Malcolm Trapp
12.04.2023
News

Nicki Minaj Announces Lil Wayne As Replacement Headliner For Chicago's Jingle Ball Concert

For fans eager to see Nicki Minaj live, she’ll be performing on Dec. 14 in ...
By Malcolm Trapp
12.04.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories