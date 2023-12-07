News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Celebrates 'RENAISSANCE' Film Topping The Box Office With Thank You Post: “We Did It” / 12.07.2023

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ became the No. 1 movie in the country upon its debut this past weekend.

On Wednesday (Dec. 6), the music icon celebrated the achievement with a post on Instagram. In her message, Beyoncé shared deep gratitude for the support and effort that went into the concert documentary’s creation.

“I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film,” she wrote. “I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turnaround time. I practically slept in the edit, color and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly, but it was so worth all the grind.”

Beyoncé also acknowledged the profound response from her fans, “I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!! I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent [looks] in the theaters. The mute challenges [are] still happening, even in the theater!! Y’all are cracking me up. Please keep that energy going.”

The RENAISSANCE film pulled in more than $20 million in ticket sales. Meanwhile, critics and audience members gave it glowing reviews. It boasts a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while CinemaScore gave it an A+.

Notably, Beyoncé isn’t the only celebrity to speak about the documentary’s success. During her new TIME cover story, Taylor Swift called out fans for pitting her and the “BREAK MY SOUL” artist’s treks against each other.

“There were so many stadium tours this summer, but the only ones that were compared were me and Beyoncé,” Swift shared with the publication. “Clearly, it’s very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other, even when those two artists in question refuse to participate in that discussion.”

The “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden in May and ended in Kansas City, Missouri in the fall. It made over $500 million and attracted over 2.7 million concertgoers.