News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Surprises Fans In Brazil Following 'RENAISSANCE' Concert Film Premiere / 12.22.2023

Beyoncé surprised her fans in Brazil with an unexpected appearance at a special event celebrating her concert film, RENAISSANCE.

The premiere was followed by a “Club Renaissance” party at a convention center in Salvador, Bahia. As she stepped onto the stage, the crowd erupted in cheers and screams, captured in videos circulating on social media.

Addressing the audience, Beyoncé expressed her affection. She shared, “Brazil, I love you so much. I came because I love you so much… It was very important to be here, right here.” She attempted the mute challenge, where the audience goes silent on her cue, but the excitement was seemingly too overwhelming, and the fans continued cheering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Yvette Noel-Schure, the pop icon’s publicist, shared photos on Instagram of the singer in a dazzling silver sequined dress. The caption read, “Move out the way when the queen touches down in Bahia, Brazil!! What a time! Thank you, Brazil.”

Before the event, Beyoncé hinted at her visit by updating her social media location to Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. The stop occurred after announcing the “RENAISSANCE is not over,” extending her concert film tour to 15 additional countries. The U.S. release was on Dec. 1, following premieres in Los Angeles and London.

In an Instagram post shared earlier this month, Beyoncé shared her appreciation for its box office success. It read, “I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turnaround time. I practically slept in the edit, color and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly, but it was so worth all the grind.”

She added, “I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!! I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent [looks] in the theaters.”