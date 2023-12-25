News Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reveals Why He Stopped Going To Therapy: "I Ain’t Finna Lie To Myself” / 12.25.2023

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s mental health has been a topic of concern ever since he was put under strict house arrest in 2021. At the time, the rapper was prohibited from leaving his Utah home and was limited to three judge-approved guests.

On Sunday (Dec. 24), the Baton Rouge native appeared on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. He sat with Gillie Da King and Wallo to discuss his living conditions, coping with loneliness and what makes him happy. During the conversation, he was also asked if he considered attending therapy.

“Yeah, I seen one before,” YoungBoy responded. “It was court-ordered… I’m not finna talk to somebody when you ain’t been through s**t I [have] been through. You can’t give me your perspective. I ain’t the n**ga that’s gon’ call for you in the middle of the night to make [you] say the right s**t to make me feel right. I’ll hang up on yo’ a**, I ain’t finna lie to myself.”

Check out the video below.

Last Tuesday (Dec. 19), Judge Shelly D. Dick granted modifications to the “Kacey Talk” artist’s house arrest conditions. He’s now able to leave his residence for “medical appointments and court appearances or other activities specifically approved in advance by the defendant’s pretrial supervision officer.” However, YoungBoy’s request to travel outside Utah for work-related activities was denied.

The musician’s lawyer, James P. Manasseh, initially urged court officials to ease his confinement constraints in November. His statement read, “Being confined to his home and unable to complete his employment obligations has led to great anxiety, depression [and] loss of weight and sleep. [YoungBoy Never Broke Again] has been visibly stressed and has expressed concern and loss of hope that he will be able to return to his contracted employment obligation.”

Musically, YoungBoy has been quite busy. He put out Decided 2 earlier this year, which boasted a lone feature from Rod Wave. The 18-song offering also contained standout cuts like “Life N Glory” and “My Body.”