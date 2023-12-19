News Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images YoungBoy Never Broke Again Granted House Arrest Modification After Mental Health Plea / 12.19.2023

YoungBoy Never Broke Again received a modification to his house arrest conditions, permitting him to leave his Utah residence for medical appointments. Signed by Judge Shelly D. Dick today (Dec. 19), the adjustment came amid concerns regarding the rapper’s mental health.

The legal document specified that YoungBoy is “restricted to 24-hour a day lockdown at his residence except for medical appointments and court appearances or other activities specifically approved in advance by the defendant’s pretrial supervision officer.” Ultimately, it will allow him to attend necessary checkups within the state.

Unfortunately, the judge denied YoungBoy’s request to travel outside Utah for work-related activities, which was also part of his legal team’s petition. Last month, he filed legal papers citing that his prolonged house arrest adversely impacted his mental health, leading to depression.

“Being confined to his home and unable to complete his employment obligations has led to great anxiety, depression, [and] loss of weight and sleep,” the rapper’s lawyer, James P. Manasseh, shared in a statement. “[YoungBoy Never Broke Again] has been visibly stressed and has expressed concern and loss of hope that he will be able to return to his contracted employment obligation.”

Federal prosecutors initially opposed any modification to the artist’s home confinement. They argued that his pretrial release conditions didn’t hinder him from seeking treatment. Additionally, Assistant U.S. Attorney William K. Morris expressed skepticism about the necessity of altering the terms.

YoungBoy has been under strict house arrest since 2021, awaiting trial for federal gun charges in Louisiana. It’s slated to commence in July 2024. Until its conclusion, he remains bound by the aforementioned regulations, now slightly altered to accommodate his medical needs.

Earlier this month, the Baton Rouge native told Gillie Da King that if he could travel, he would headline a show with Lil Durk. It came as a shock considering the pair’s past beef, which escalated after King Von’s death in 2020.