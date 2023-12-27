Lil Nas X Seemingly Hints At Upcoming Music With New Website

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X’s fans are speculating that the rapper is preparing to debut new music after a website named savenasx.com was spotted earlier this week.

It playfully addressed rumors about the artist’s alleged sympathy for the devil, a theme he previously explored in the visuals for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).” Meanwhile, the landing page featured Sony Music Entertainment’s copyright mark at the bottom.

As reported by Complex, messages like “IT’S NOT TOO LATE” and “WHERE IS LIL NAS X” were found on the site, alongside a declaration that it’s been two years since his last album. 

“Has the DEVIL-WORSHIPPING pop artist finally been sacrificed to HIS MASTER? WHY is he SECLUDING HIMSELF???? What is he PREPARING FOR? This site will answer ALL THESE QUESTIONS AND MORE,” read one section. “We will find Montero, and WE WILL SAVE HIM BY RETURNING HIS HEART TO J.CHRIST’S LIGHT!”

Nas X notably faced backlash in 2021 for his “MONTERO (Call Me By My Name)” video and Satan Shoes. In a collaboration with MSCHF, the sneakers allegedly contained red ink and a drop of human blood. Subsequently, the musician received a lawsuit from Nike, who clarified they had no involvement in the project. 

Their press statement read, “We don’t have any further details to share on pending legal matters. However, we can tell you we do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF. The Satan Shoes were produced without Nike’s approval or authorization, and Nike is in no way connected with this project.”

Earlier this year, Nas X said he was entering his “Christian era” while teasing a new song. Speculatively titled “Angels,” he sang, “Father, stretch my hands/ The lonely road seems to last the longest/ Help me with my plans/ Everything seems to go nowhere.” The snippet garnered backlash and criticism from several people online, including Tyrese.

