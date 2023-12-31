News Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Yung Miami Addresses Men "Praying On Her Downfall" On Twitter / 12.31.2023

Saturday (Dec. 30), Yung Miami took to Twitter to send shots at the “new era” of men who have been critiquing her for her lack of output on her hit REVOLT TV show, “Caresha Please.” The City Girls rapper said, “I really wanna be positive in 2024. F**k y’all hating a** h**s [for real]!”

Shortly after, she tweeted, “Oh, and y’all old hating a** p**sy n**gas too!!!!!” Yung Miami has recently received backlash after winning the BET Award for Best Hip Hop Platform twice with the fewest episodes out of any of the contestants. N.O.R.E., Joe Budden and Charlemagne tha God have all spoken out about how her winning the award seemed fishy.

The “Act Up” rapper said, “You know you that b**ch when N**GAS praying on your downfall. I expect that from b**ches ’cause that’s what b**ches do, but y’all n**gas [Laughing out loud] Y’ALL SOME P**SY N**GAS!!!!” She continued, “I got tender d**k n**gas d**k in [a] bunch about a podcast talking down on a b**ch that’s 29!! ((29)) AHHHHHHHHHHHH! Put on your seatbelt, b**ch!!”

She followed the spicy post by writing, “N**gas not outside in the field no more they online chatting like a b**ch,” she wrote. “Ugh, I hate this new era of men! [Oh my god], what happened to n**gas that don’t talk no more?!”

Many believe this recent rant was directed at Joe Budden following his appearance on “The Need To Know Podcast.” During their end-of-the-year review, Budden stated, “She might not see another list in her life. I was thinking about that on the way here because I love her show so much. I do. I love her, and I love her show. I think she is good. I think it’s needed for that. When are we getting another one of those again?”

After stating his opinion, the former emcee-turned-podcast host began to sing, “Another One Bites The Dust” in a seemingly shady fashion. He said, “I love when a two-time award-winner — I love when they just it’s over now. She won the award two years in a row. Now, I don’t care about that stuff. However, you know when there’s a glitch in the matrix. Yeah, get the f**k out of here.”

