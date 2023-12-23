News Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Sits Down With Joe Budden For An Exclusive Interview / 12.23.2023

On Friday (Dec. 22) night, Joe Budden and Nicki Minaj teased an exclusive interview that they released only on Patreon. In typical Barbz fashion, the electric fan base has already grabbed clips from behind the paywall and started circulating them on social media.

This marks Minaj’s first interview with Budden in over a year. During their lengthy conversation, Minaj tackled a couple of topics, but none more polarizing than the controversial “Stay in your Tory lane b**ch, I’m not Iggy” bar.

In a recently leaked clip, the popular podcast host posed the question by saying, “This could be a quadruple entendre. I could think of ten different things that that might mean. What does it mean?” Minaj responded by saying, “What does it mean to you,” thus leaving Budden to say, “It could be shade to a few people.”

The “FTCU” rapper continued to say, “Well, without thinking about it being shade to a few people, what do you think the line itself means?” The former emcee-turned-media personality closed the conversation by saying, “‘I’m not one of them,’ and I think it was a clever way to say that.” Minaj smiled and thanked Budden for giving her what she believed to be a rare compliment from him.

After Pink Friday 2 went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, Minaj decided to rank her discography on Twitter. In a transparent tweet, the Lil Wayne co-signee stated, “Ok, here’s my honest ranking 1. Pink Friday 2 2. The Pinkprint 3. QUEEN 4. Pink Friday 5. Pink Friday Roman Reloaded (The Re-Up), But I truly respect all Gag City residents’ opinions. What the albums mean to you is your own truth based on where you were in your own life.”

During the sit-down, the “Anaconda” rapper also showed love to women in rap. In a clip, she says, “There’s a lot of female rappers that I really, really, really, actually love. Like as an artist and as a person. And what I don’t want this to turn into, even though I like being funny and stuff, I don’t want this to turn into bashing female rappers.” Minaj even noted on social media, “Oh, this [definitely] won’t be the clip they focus on, [child].”

Oh this def won’t be the clip they focus on chi https://t.co/miPtS4JiAE — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 23, 2023

You can watch the full interview via Joe Budden’s Patreon.