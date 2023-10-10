News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images City Girls Reflect On 'City On Lock' In Anticipation Of What's Next / 10.10.2023

On Monday (Oct. 9) night, City Girls gave an update on where they are musically in a new clip uploaded to their social media accounts. Clocking in at just over two minutes, the video saw the pair reflecting on their sophomore studio album, City On Lock.

“Three years later, you know, so much stuff happened like COVID. I feel like it’s hard for us… I wouldn’t say hard, but it’s like, we’re the City Girls, we’re known for rapping [what] we rap about. Now, we stay true to our sound,” Yung Miami stated.

JT explained, “I really feel like we’re in a time in music where people are so opinionated. Like, if they got something stuck in their mind or if the majority rules with what they’re saying, then that’s what it is. I’ll think a song is great, like, I’ll think a song is so good. I don’t genuinely be feeling like, with people, it be the music. I be feeling like it’s really the imagery with the music. They probably see us as so much [more] elevated now, so when they hear the music, it’s probably not matching with the elevation. They probably want to hear us on a whole ‘nother scale.”

City On Lock debuted in 2020 with features from Yo Gotti, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby. It included standout cuts like “Jobs,” “P**sy Talk,” and “Flewed Out,” to name a few.

Since then, the duo unleashed a number of standalone singles like 2021’s “Twerkulator” and the Fivio Foreign-assisted “Top Notch” in 2022. This year, City Girls dropped records like “I Need A Thug” and “Piñata” in anticipation of their next LP.

Outside of their work together, JT also released a solo effort titled “No Bars” in July. She also launched No Bars Reform to help women who experienced incarceration with rehabilitation and reentering society in concurrence with the track.

In September, JT starred in Beats By Dre and Mowalola’s collaboration. On Twitter, she shared her excitement: “I’m really from the hood doing campaign shoots in Paris with Hugo Comte. Y’all won’t understand how full my heart truly is. I know what I’m doing, f**k who don’t get it!”