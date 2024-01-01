News Nina Westervelt / Contributor via Getty Image Doja Cat Gifts Ice Spice A Diamond Bracelet For Her 24th Birthday / 01.01.2024

Today (Jan. 1), Ice Spice rang in the new year by celebrating her 24th birthday. She shared photos on Instagram to accompany the occasion. In the pictures, the rapper wore a black sheer dress alongside a matching gold purse and heels.

In the comments section, celebrities and fans came together to celebrate her special day. Soulja Boy wrote, “Gyatt. D**n. Happy Ice Day.” Skai Jackson added, “Happy birthday, sis.” Notable names like Bernice Burgos, Quenlin Blackwell, Fousheé, City Girls’ Yung Miami and Stefflon Don were among the others to chime in.

As revealed by Ice Spice’s Instagram Story, Doja Cat gifted her a diamond bracelet that featured yellow heart motifs. The pair’s friendship kicked off after the “Paint The Town Red” artist announced her as a supporting act on “The Scarlet Tour.” They were later spotted together during New York Fashion Week with Doechii and Central Cee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Spice (@icespice)

In December 2023, Doja and the “Deli” hitmaker sat down for Instagram’s new podcast, “Close Friends Only.” During the episode, they spoke about all things currently trending on social media, including memes and dating. Among the standout moments, Ice Spice revealed that Usher was her first celebrity crush.

At 23, the musician accomplished a lot. She collaborated with heavyweights like Taylor Swift for “Karma” and Nicki Minaj for “Barbie World,” which is currently vying for a Grammy award. Last year, Ice Spice also debuted Like..?, which spawned hit songs such as “In Ha Mood,” “Gangsta Boo” and “Princess Diana.”

Notably, the New York rapper led RIAA’s “Class of 2023” list with the most Gold certifications. Additionally, her collaboration with PinkPantheress on “Boys a liar, Pt. 2” went Platinum.

Up next is Ice Spice’s debut album, which is reported to hit streaming platforms this year. In October 2023, she told Los Angeles Times about her expectations for the project, “A Grammy would mean the moon, the sun, the Earth. No, for real, like every star in the galaxy. I just know I’m gonna get one. I’m just gonna keep trying, you know? I’m just grateful to be in the conversation.”