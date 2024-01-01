News Taylor Hill / WireImage via Getty Image Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Collaboration With Nike / 01.01.2024

Late New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), Megan Thee Stallion performed her new song “Cobra” and a medley of her other hits during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on ABC. Coming from her groundbreaking partnership with Planet Fitness, the “Houston Hot Girl” took her talents to New York City to show out on the stage.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper and her dancers performed in all purple to align with the colors of her new partners. Fans also noticed her rocking the iconic swoosh logo across her chest with the Nike shoes to match. She seemingly teased the new collaboration on Instagram before her NYE set.

Her new post featured eye emojis before the words and was captioned, “[Nike], Stay tuned for the drop, Hotties! #NikeByYou. Year of the Stallion.” The picture shows the bottom of her shoe featuring the word “Hottie.” Fans were elated to have new workout clothes from the “Savage” emcee. Megan would be added to the ranks of Kanye West, LeBron James and Serena Williams with her latest collection as one of the few creatives to collaborate with the legendary brand.

One fan said, “I’m happy Nike is using a babe that actually works out and didn’t pay for her body.” While another supporter mentioned, “One thing about Megan is she never let the media take her shine away.” Another social media user said, “NO CRUMBS LEFT ON THE PLATE AT ALL!!!! Pretty sure you ate the plate, too.”

For many reasons, Megan’s new Planet Fitness Partnership is a game changer. In a press statement, she shared, “Working out is such an important part of my routine, so this partnership with Planet Fitness genuinely embodies my personal values. We want to encourage everyone to prioritize their physical and mental health heading into the New Year so they can reach new heights in 2024 and continue to grow into the best version of themselves.”

Planet Fitness CBO Jamie Medeiros stated, “Music plays a huge role in any fitness routine, so Planet Fitness is thrilled to be teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion to break down the barriers of fitness, help everyone focus on their fitness journeys, the ‘Judgement Free’ way, and channel their Big Fitness Energy.”

