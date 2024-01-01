News Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor via Getty Images Offset Rings In The New Year With "SKYAMI" Video / 01.01.2024

Offset released his sophomore solo project SET IT OFF in October 2023, which landed on Rap-Up’s Albums of the Year list. The 21-track offering boasted contributions from Travis Scott, Latto, Don Toliver and Young Nudy, to mention a few. It also contained fan favorites such as “SAY MY GRACE,” “HOP OUT THE VAN” and “SKYAMI,” the last of which received a visual companion today (Jan. 1).

The record boasts production from Boi-1da and features Quality Control Music signee Mango Foo. The visuals saw the pair surrounded by several women, with Southside, Teyana Taylor, Ari Fletcher and Victoria Monét also making brief cameos.

In the chorus, Offset rapped, “I would go hit a lick when I was broke/ I’m with the Migo gang, all that I know/ Play with this s**t and get hung by a rope/ We got the weed and the dog and the coke/ N**gas weren’t there, we was robbin’ the north/ Pistol Pete, bless his soul.”

Check out the music video below.

SET IT OFF landed at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart upon release. It garnered 59 million streams and 25,000 pure sales during its opening week. Standout cuts included “JEALOUSY” with Cardi B and “FAN,” which saw Offset recreating various Michael Jackson looks.

“I just feel like Michael felt, wanting more creatively, challenging myself to be a better and bigger artist, and to leave the old stuff in the past, move on to the better things, the bigger things,” he told Sharp Magazine in 2023. “I’m ready to focus on self-expression and self-identification to the world.”

The former Migos rapper is seemingly already working on his next LP. Last November, he told TMZ that he’d be dropping a full-length project in February. He told the outlet, “[That’s an] exclusive, I only told y’all that.”