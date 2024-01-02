Playboi Carti and Travis Scott

Playboi Carti Readies New Album With Travis Scott-Assisted "BACKR00MS" Video

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.02.2024

Playboi Carti and Travis Scott debuted their latest collaboration, “BACKR00MS,” on Monday (Jan. 1).

On the opening verse, Carti name-dropped Ice Spice in a witty reference to her breakout hit “Munch (Feelin’ U).” He rapped, “Hit it one time, then I’m out, hit it one time, then you out/ F**k all these b**ches and bops, all of these h**s are hot/ Oh, I’m walkin’ around with a lot, pockets is filled with them knots/ B**ch tryna sneak pictures, I don’t give a f**k ’bout much/ I think I need me a Ice Spice, yeah, I want me a munch.”

The New York artist responded by reposting the song on her Instagram Stories, which Carti reciprocated with a heart-eyes emoji. The exchange also included a screenshot of a message from Ice Spice with a kiss mark emoji.

Meanwhile, Scott made nods to Fat Joe’s Terror Squad and Chicago Bulls player Andre Drummond in his 16 bars. He spat, “I’m feelin’ like Joe or somethin’, like Terror Squad, we blowin’ somethin’/She poppin’ them 30s, thinkin’ they workin’, but they ain’t doin’ nothin’/ She doin’ Ozempic, tryna be different, tryna be a newer woman/ That s**t will look iffy, need her thick, he need her to move somethin’.”

Check out the visuals below.

Carti and Scott’s musical history includes past hits like “Green & Purple,” “Love Hurts,” and “FE!N” from the latter’s UTOPIA. The Houston native recently performed the last-mentioned cut several times in a row during his “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” stops, including in Tulsa and Brooklyn. 

During “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Scott opened up about the energy from his followers driving his concert setlists. He stated, “Man, I have the best fans in the world, and I go off the energy they give me. And they were wild that night. And so I just got even wilder.”

