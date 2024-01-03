News Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Nas X Announces New Single And Video Dropping Next Week: "Y'all Ready For A Show?" / 01.03.2024

Today (Jan. 3), Lil Nas X announced the release of his next song and its accompanying video. It’s set to debut next week.

While details about the track remain sparse, the artist shared an illustration featuring four images of himself. Each of them corresponded to a line in a prayer, which fueled speculation about the forthcoming record’s theme. The text read, “In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost, amen.”

It’s been nearly three years since Nas X’s MONTERO. It contained hit records like “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” “INDUSTRY BABY” with Jack Harlow, and “THATS WHAT I WANT.” Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, and Elton John were also featured on the 15-track project.

Last week, the musician revealed that he was stepping into new roles. On Twitter, he revealed, “Wrote AND directed my own music video for the first time. Excited for y’all to see. It’s the best one yet!”

New song and visual next week! –

Official art dropping soon. –

🤍 [] pic.twitter.com/gIgdW8rAJR — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 3, 2024

wrote AND directed my own music video for the first time. excited for y’all to see. it’s the best one yet! ⛪️🤍🕊 — ✟ (@LilNasX) December 28, 2023

Further teasing his upcoming work, Nas X posted an Instagram photo where he was seen in a white gown while holding a machine gun. One fan commented, “Kicking, crying, and screaming ‘til it drops.” Coach, who the rapper recently partnered with, also wrote, “Let’s go.”

Nas X’s next project will mark his sophomore release. Since his debut album, the artist put out a slew of singles like 2022’s “STAR WALKIN’” and “Late To Da Party (F**K BET)” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

In November 2023, he also teased a song on Twitter. The caption read, “Y’all mind if I enter my Christian era?” In the accompanying snippet, Nas X crooned, “Free me from worry and wanting pity/ Free me from all this envy in me/ I don’t want these feelings/ I don’t want these feelings/ I call on angels.”