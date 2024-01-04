NLE Choppa and Blueface

NLE Choppa Responds To Blueface's "Barbie (Remix)" Diss: "Let's Box"

  /  01.04.2024

Blueface took shots at several of his contemporaries on Jaidyn Alexis’ “Barbie (Remix)” on Wednesday (Jan. 3). One of those artists, NLE Choppa, responded with a request to throw down in the ring.

Last night, the Memphis native took to social media to address being mentioned in the song. His since-deleted post read, “I hit you personally to stop speaking on me. I thought s**t was understood. Bet that.”

Blueface hit back via Twitter, “I’m not worried about a Muslim vegan [Crip], on [School Yard Crip]. Bet that, small fry. Squabble up or shut up.”

Today (Jan. 4), Choppa tweeted, “Let’s box, [Blueface]. Who can set up [a] celebrity boxing match in Vegas [with] me and him? Hit me ASAP. He [is] undefeated vs. women. [I don’t] respect a n**ga that put his hands on ‘em anyway.”

The Cottonwood 2 musician’s remarks appeared to be referencing Blueface’s alleged domestic incidents with Alexis and former girlfriend Chrisean Rock. The latter claimed that she was punched in the stomach multiple times while holding the Los Angeles rapper’s son last month.

The beef between the two artists began about a month ago. During an Instagram Live, the mother of Choppa’s child said that Blueface tried to make advances toward her. She stated, “He pulled me to the side. He asked me what my name was. I told him, ‘I’m not interested. I know your baby moms.’”

Choppa isn’t the only person who was mentioned in the “Barbie (Remix).” Blueface revisited a number of his viral feuds in 2023 on the cut. He rapped, “Offset upset, Cardi got the update/ Soulja Boy mad he found out his b**ch f**ked, licked/This my business, welcome to the circus/F**k your feelings, you a son of a b**ch/ I hate, oh and NLE baby mama wanna hit/Why you lying ’bout the number, b**ch, you know I got the digits.”

