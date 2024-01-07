News Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott Offers To Help After Virgil Abloh's Ghana Skatepark Faces Closure / 01.07.2024

Late fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s Freedom Skatepark in Ghana is now closed, just two years after its opening.

During his visit to the country, Wole Olosunde revealed that the recreation ground has been sealed off with a cement wall, preventing skaters from accessing it. The news arrived after unresolved issues with contractors reportedly persisted for almost a year.

Olosunde’s post read, “One of his last projects before he passed. I left heartbroken and confused ‘cause why [the f**k] is no one talking about or fighting for this? Apparently, another owner has showed up, stormed the park, built a cement wall, [and] then poured sand through the park to keep all skaters out. It has been like this for almost a full year, leaving these kids with nowhere to skate.”

He continued, “[Virgil Abloh] did so much for the world in his time here. Why can’t anyone do this for him? [Louis Vuitton] could solve this problem with their f**king pocket change. All his ‘rich’ artist [friends], put your f**king money where your mouth is and let it talk.”

News of the incident made its way to Travis Scott, who commented underneath the post. He responded, “MAN, WHAT? WHAT WE DOING? LET ME KNOW WHAT WE GOTTA DO TO GET MY [BROTHER’S] PARK BACK GOING, PLEASE.”

In 2022, Scott co-headlined the Mirror Mirror Music Festival, which paid tribute to Virgil. Produced by his widow, Shannon Abloh, the event was during Art Basel in Miami, with all the proceeds benefiting the late designer’s eponymous foundation.

The former men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton tragically died in November 2021 after a private battle with cancer. He previously worked on merchandise for Cactus Jack, as well as other collaborative projects with ASAP Rocky, Pop Smoke and Kanye West. Virgil also partnered up with companies like Nike, IKEA and Mercedes-Benz.