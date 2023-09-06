News Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images and Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images ASAP Rocky And Kelly Rowland Honored By Harlem’s Fashion Row Ahead Of NYFW / 09.06.2023

The Apollo Theater in New York City set the stage for the 16th Annual Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) Show and Style Awards on Tuesday (Sept. 5) night. The gala event served as a herald for this year’s New York Fashion Week as well as a celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary, according to the organization’s official website.

Among those in attendance, Kelly Rowland graced the affair to accept the Fashion Icon Of The Year Award. She wore a white strapless corset paired with a plunging neckline and a black skirt. Tim Weatherspoon, her husband since 2014, had the pleasure of presenting her with the trophy.

“Thank you, [Harlem’s Fashion Row], for my award! I thank you from the bottom of my heart for my Fashion ICON [Of The Year] Award! Thank you, [Brandice Daniel] and your team!! I am beyond honored,” Rowland shared with gratitude in an Instagram post.

Moreover, celebrities showed their support in the comments. Victoria Monét wrote, “My neck hurts, please get OFF!!!! My f**king goodness, you’re stunning.” Khloe Kardashian stated, “Wow, are [you] so absolutely stunning!!! It’s not fair! I see you, queen.” Ciara, Winnie Harlow, and India Shawn were among the others who praised the musician.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland)



The evening also saw a homecoming of sorts for Harlem native ASAP Rocky. The now-father of two returned to his roots to receive the Virgil Abloh Award, named after the late designer who had an indelible impact on fashion and culture. Last year, the trophy found its first recipient in Issa Rae.

“To be a trendsetter, it takes a lot of balls, and excuse my French, you feel me? Thank you, y’all. The reason I can talk like this in front of you is because of Harlem,” Rocky proclaimed during his acceptance speech. He also revealed that Abloh created his first album cover and tour visuals for 2013’s LONG.LIVE.A$AP.

Abloh passed away in 2021 at the age of 41. He battled a rare form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma in the two years leading up to his death. In addition to his work for Louis Vuitton, former collaborators like Kanye West and Pharrell Williams previously paid homage to the designer.