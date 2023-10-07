News Photo:Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images 21 Savage Announces He's Visiting The UK After Officially Becoming A Permanent US Resident / 10.07.2023

Acclaimed street rap phenom 21 Savage has officially solidified his status as a U.S. resident after a prolonged legal battle. Yesterday (Oct. 6), the popular emcee announced he would be making a triumphant return to his roots in London, alluding to a London performance during his visit to his homeland.

The Atlanta-based artist faced a high-profile immigration case in 2019 that brought attention to his British nationality. Now, 21 Savage, who originally moved to Atlanta at 7, has completed the necessary legal processes to secure his position as a permanent U.S. resident.

Drake alluded to this exciting milestone in his new “8AM In Charlotte” freestyle. On the new song, he rapped, “Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate. Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian.” In the last few years, 21 Savage has emerged as a prominent figure in the hip hop scene with hits like “Bank Account” and “A Lot.” His recent collaboration album Her Loss solidified him among the A-list level emcees.

21 Savage famously received help from JAY-Z during his initial run-in with ICE. As the artist embarks on this new chapter, his experiences will influence his artistry. Whether addressing societal issues or reflecting on personal growth, 21 Savage’s journey remains a compelling narrative that transcends genres.

His return to London as a U.S. resident adds another layer to his identity. The recording artist’s lawyer’s recent statement updated fans about the looming case.

“She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE,” the statement reads. “His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated, and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally.”

Check out the heartwarming video via 21 Savage’s Instagram account, featuring never-before-seen footage of the young rap star as a child below.