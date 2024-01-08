Lil Nas X

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images

Lil Nas X Sends Social Media Into A Frenzy After Sharing "J Christ" Cover Art

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.08.2024

Lil Nas X is poised to release his new track, “J Christ,” on Friday (Jan. 12). Potentially from his upcoming sophomore album, the recently announced cover art depicted the rapper as Jesus Christ on the cross. 

The artist captioned the accompanying Instagram post, “My new single is dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time.”

In the comment section, one fan wrote, “I swear his marketing strategy is just to make everyone hate him once a year. Someone protect this man from the avalanche this is about to kick off.” Another added, “This is going to piss off a lot of people.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ★ (@lilnasx)

However, not all reactions were positive. Underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s reshare, one user lambasted Nas X for mocking Christianity: “The way y’all play with God is insane.” Elsewhere, someone said, “I understand art. I truly do, but I’ll never understand playing with someone’s religion.”

Previously, Nas X had hinted at a new “Christian era” in his music. A November 2023 teaser on Twitter showed him dancing in the street, wearing a shirt with a religious message and singing about calling on angels and facing pain. The new direction followed a controversial period highlighted by the artist’s Satan Shoes and “MONTERO (Call Me By My Name)” video.

“Y’all see everything I do as a gimmick. When in reality, I’m just an artist expressing myself in different ways,” he said in response to last year’s backlash. “Whether I’m a cowboy, gay, satanic or now Christian, y’all find a problem! Y’all don’t police nobody else’s art like mine. Y’all hate me because I’m fun, cute and petite.”

In 2021, Nas X put out MONTERO. The 15-track LP featured Megan Thee Stallion, Elton Jon, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat and more. It boasted songs like “INDUSTRY BABY,” “THATS WHAT I WANT” and “SCOOP.”

News
Lil Nas X

TRENDING
News

Katt Williams' Take On Megan Thee Stallion And Tory Lanez's Shooting Incident Goes Viral: "The Truth Has Got To Be Told"

Katt Williams criticized Tory Lanez for dancing around the details: “If you don’t want to ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.04.2024
News

Kevin Hart Responds To Katt Williams For A Second Time

Kevin Hart used his time on “NBA Unplugged” to respond to Katt Williams for a ...
By Ahmad Davis
01.06.2024
News

Joey Badass Speaks On His Character Unique Dying In "Raising Kanan"

Joey Badass explained his thoughts on his character Unique being killed in Season 3, Episode ...
By Ahmad Davis
01.06.2024
Music Videos

Travis Scott Taps The Clermont Twins For "TOPIA TWINS" Video Featuring 21 Savage And Rob49

Travis Scott brought out Instagram’s favorite twins for the White Trash Tyler-directed cut.
By Malcolm Trapp
01.05.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories