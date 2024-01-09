News John Nacion / Stringer via Getty Images, JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images, and Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion, Joey Badass, Post Malone, And More Announced In Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup / 01.09.2024

Megan Thee Stallion is seemingly gearing up for another big year. In 2023, the musician delivered her solo comeback single “Cobra,” among various other collaborations and soundtrack appearances.

Today (Jan. 9), the Houston native was announced as one of the many acts slated to hit Bonnaroo in the coming months. She’s set to perform on June 16. Other artists in the lineup include Joey Badass, Post Malone, Galantis, T-Pain, d4vd, Teezo Touchdown, Key Glock, and more.

It’s possible Megan might make a surprise cameo the day before, June 15, as her “Not My Fault” collaborator Reneé Rapp is scheduled for that evening. Check out the full festival roster below.

Also recently announced, Megan will perform at Boston Calling during Memorial Day weekend in May. She’s notably one of the only rap acts on the lineup.

Earlier this month, the “Captain Hook” hitmaker was spotted in New York with Kyle Richh. The pair teased new music in the club. So far, no release date has been hinted at.

Megan’s last album, Traumazine, came out in August 2022. The 18-song offering featured Dua Lipa, Rico Nasty, Future, Pooh Shiesty, and Latto, to mention a few. It spawned records like “Plan B,” “Ungrateful,” and “Anxiety.” Notably, the project marked her final underneath Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment.

“Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses,” the label announced in October 2023. Subsequently, she inked a distribution deal with Warner Music Group. The rapper is still being managed by Roc Nation.

Megan spoke to PEOPLE about her mindset and well-being ahead of 2024. “I’m always working or traveling, so I’m a big believer in setting boundaries and carving out rest days to preserve my mental health and avoid burnout,” she said.