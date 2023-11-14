News Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images, Kayla Oaddams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert And Post Malone To Headline Rolling Loud California 2024 / 11.14.2023

Rolling Loud is slated to return to Inglewood’s Hollywood Park Grounds from Mar. 15 to 17, 2024. Today (Nov. 14), the star-studded lineup was revealed.

The festival will feature Nicki Minaj as the opening headliner on Friday (Mar. 15). She’s joined by Rae Sremmurd, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Lil Tecca, Sexyy Red, Anycia and a joint performance by YG and Tyga.

Saturday’s (Mar. 16) headline act is Post Malone. The “Congratulations” hitmaker will be supported by Summer Walker, Big Sean, Larry June and Flo Milli. The event is set to conclude on Sunday (Mar. 17) with Lil Uzi Vert. The Philadelphia native will share the stage with Don Toliver, Chief Keef, NLE Choppa, 03 Greedo, Bryson Tiller and Ski Mask the Slump God.

Rolling Loud California 2024 is sticking closely to its formula, focusing mainly on hip hop and rap acts. However, next year’s lineup also includes the noticeable presence of R&B artists like Ryan Trey and Bryson Tiller.

Tickets will be available to purchase here on Friday (Nov. 17). Check out the announcement below.

RL CALIFORNIA 2024 PRESALE THU, 11/16 @ 10AM PT ON SALE FRI, 11/17 @ 10AM PT RSVP for first access to tickets + a chance to win free tickets before they go on sale. 👉 https://t.co/PsLzA2nUuz pic.twitter.com/A0W2FNpUXl — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) November 14, 2023

Notably, Uzi is currently on the “Pink Tape Tour.” It kicked off in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Oct. 21, followed by stops in Cincinnati, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas and Denver. Coming up, the rapper is set to perform in Los Angeles, Brooklyn and Philadelphia before returning to Chicago for the finale on Dec. 4.

Meanwhile, Minaj will drop her eagerly awaited album, Pink Friday 2, on Dec. 8. She teased the project with singles like “Last Time I Saw You” and “Big Difference” earlier this year.

The rapper also covered Vogue last week, where she spoke about motherhood, the LP and her road to sobriety after struggling with substance abuse.

Minaj shared, “No one told me that this was a narcotic and this was addictive. Luckily, I was able to ground myself. Once an addict, always an addict. I feel like if you’ve ever experienced addiction to anything, which I have, you always have to think twice and three times about the choices that you make.”