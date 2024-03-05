News Christian Vierig / Contributor via Getty Image Saweetie Says She's Considering Changing Her Debut Album Name From 'Pretty B**ch Music' / 03.05.2024

It’s been roughly four years since Saweetie announced her debut album, which was at the time named Pretty B**ch Music. The project has gone through several delays, with the rapper previously citing creative changes.

Today (March 5), REVOLT published an interview with the “Tap In” hitmaker, where she seemingly hinted at wanting to modify the LP’s title. “I feel like ‘Pretty B**ch Music’ has become more of a movement like the ICY GRL brand,” Saweetie explained. “It’s still in the running, but [with] the music I’ve produced and written, a new title would fit the body of work.”

Saweetie also provided insights into who she’s currently working with on the production side. She stated, “I just locked in with a team; he goes by the name of John Baptiste, who’s a Cancer, so he’s a perfectionist like me, and we’re very ‘stick to the script and get things done.’ J. White produced “Richtivities,” so [I’m] excited to show the world the work I’ve done with him.”

Speculation of the project possibly bearing a different name originally came from Saweetie’s Allure cover story, where the publication wrote that it was “previously titled Pretty Bitch Music.” The West Coast staple also gave reasoning for the numerous delays.

“I just feel like nobody was caring about my music,” she said. “To me, music is sacred. It’s coming from your spirit. You can’t just go finish an album in a week. That’s why it’s taking me so long. That’s why I haven’t dropped an album yet.”

Aside from January’s “Immortal Freestyle“ and February’s “Richtivities,” Saweetie graced fans with a few singles throughout 2023. “SHOT O’ CLOCK” and “BIRTHDAY” served as her only releases as a lead artist that year. However, she teamed up with Nissy for “Feels,” YG and Tyga for “Brand New,” and Baby Tate for “Hey, Micky!”