News The Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Maternity Shoot / 01.10.2024

Sexyy Red is expected to welcome her second child in the coming months. Today (Jan. 10), the artist shared photos from her maternity shoot.

The “F My Baby Dad (Bow Bow Bow)” creator confirmed her pregnancy in October 2023. She posted pictures of herself backstage at SZA’s St. Louis concert with her abdomen noticeably protruding. The caption read, “Team boy or team girl?” City Girls’ JT, Aliyah’s Interlude, Lola Brooke, and more took a guess in the comment section.

Subsequently, Red hopped on her Instagram Story to provide further context. She wrote, “I was pregnant [as f**k] on here tryna suck my belly in… I got tired of fakin’.” The rapper also included flicks from her appearance at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, where she wore an all-red ensemble.

You kno im fine asf 😚 pic.twitter.com/wBMjPHggg8 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) January 10, 2024

Notably, Red was expecting throughout her “Hood Hottest Princess Tour.” While fans assumed that having a baby on the way would delay the trek, she hit the road on Oct. 16, 2023. The 20-stop show run ended in November of that year.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Red spoke about performing at the time. “Touring was stressful at first because nobody knew I was pregnant,” she stated. “I’d be in the bedroom trying to suck my stomach in or wear clothes to show I wasn’t. It hurt to just be onstage all day holding your stomach. It’s hard to hide it.”

The rapper continued, “Being pregnant is stressful; it wears your body down. I was tired, but I tried to hide it as much as you possibly could. I like to have a personal life. I’m already famous or whatever, so everything be out there. I be trying to have something to myself that I could keep. Just go home and be with my son and my family. That’s the reason I was hiding.”