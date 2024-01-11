News Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images FKA Twigs Responds To Calvin Klein Ad Being Banned In The UK: "There Are Some Double Standards Here" / 01.11.2024

A Calvin Klein campaign featuring FKA twigs was banned in the U.K. by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) earlier this week.

Showing the “holy terrain” singer partially undressed, the organization deemed it likely to cause serious offense and objectify women. The ASA stated that the ad presented her as a “stereotypical sexual object.”

On Wednesday (Jan. 10) night, twigs responded to the ban with a statement. It read, “I do not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labeled me. I see a beautiful, strong woman of color whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine.”

She continued, “In light of reviewing other campaigns, past and current, of this nature, I can’t help but feel there are some double standards here. So, to be clear… I am proud of my physicality and hold the art I create with my vessel to the standards of women like Josephine Baker, Eartha Kitt, and Grace Jones, who broke down barriers of what it looks like to be empowered and harness a unique embodied sensuality.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs)

Calvin Klein took a similar stance to twigs’, arguing that some nudity is to be expected in underwear ads. The brand claimed their collaboration depicted an “empowered” woman with a “progressive and enlightened message.” The ASA, however, maintained its position.

On the music side, twigs debuted a new track titled “unearth her” at Valentino Womenswear’s Spring/Summer 2024 Paris Fashion Week show in October 2023. The record is expected to appear on her next LP. It was created alongside Koreless, who previously worked on 2019’s MAGDALENE.

Her last album, CAPRISONGS, came out in 2022. It featured The Weeknd, Jorja Smith, Shygirl, Daniel Caesar, Rema, and more. The project spawned fan favorites such as “tears in the club” and “jealousy.” Additionally, it landed at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.