News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images YoungBoy Never Broke Again Affiliate Suggests "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" Interview Wasn't "Approved To Drop" / 12.29.2023

Within recent weeks, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been opening up to the media more. He made a couple of guest appearances on various podcasts this month, marking some of the rapper’s first interviews since being on house arrest in Utah.

On Thursday (Dec. 28), “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” co-host Gillie Da King seemingly became the target of criticism from Herm Tha Blacksheep, an associate of YoungBoy. He suggested that their 32-minute conversation didn’t receive permission to be released. Instead, the rapper said that Bootleg Kev’s sit-down was the only one that got authorized to come out.

On his Instagram Story, he wrote, “That was the only interview [YoungBoy] approved to drop. A lot of people like to have gangster energy with him instead of the people who actually killed they seed. S**t crazy, but OK.”

The backlash stemmed from YoungBoy’s appearance on the podcast, where he discussed various personal topics, including drug use and coping with grief. Herm implied that Gillie and Wallo focused more on sensational aspects rather than addressing more serious issues.

Additionally, Herm’s post appeared to allude to the tragic death of Gillie’s son, YNG Cheese, who was killed in a shooting in Philadelphia earlier this year. It was notably discussed in the episode with YoungBoy.

“I struggle every day. My son was a year older than you, so I struggle every day. When I wake up, that’s the first thing I think about. I also know I gotta be strong for my family,” the rapper-turned-media personality stated. “What makes me happy is knowing the history of my family life, I was the n**ga that did it. I was the n**ga that said the next generation ain’t gonna be f**ked up because I’m leaving something.”

In November, YoungBoy debuted Decided 2, which featured Rod Wave. It marked his fourth full-length project of 2023.