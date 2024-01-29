News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Jess Hilarious Confirms Her Role As Permanent Co-Host Of "The Breakfast Club" / 01.29.2024

Jess Hilarious is officially joining Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy as the third co-host of their iHeart morning show, “The Breakfast Club.”

She shared the news on her Instagram page today (Jan. 29). The clip featured various DJs, bloggers, and podcasters like DJ Akademiks, Joe Budden, and Flakko discussing her potential role and doubting her earlier announcement statement.

Speculation about whether Jess was booted from the show arose after she called Charlamagne and Envy “old heads” for their comparison of SZA and Mary J. Blige. Her criticism led many to believe she prematurely lost the opportunity. Meanwhile, social media reactions ranged from assumptions that she spoke too soon to advice about not disclosing news until it’s confirmed.

Check out the clip below.

“Sis, you had me for a minute. Good thing I didn’t comment before finishing the video or ‘The Breakfast Club’ was finna [have to ban] me,” Joseline Hernandez wrote underneath the post. B. Simone added, “Go time! Yes, baby.” Wallo, Jai Nice, Kam Williams, and more also shared their support.

The announcement cleared up the confusion following a recent “The Breakfast Club” interview with Cam Newton, where Charlamagne and Envy evaded questions about Jess’ role on the show. “Hold on. What happened? The people wanna know,” the former NFL player stated.

The confirmation video ended with a Feb. 5 date, hinting at her first day back on air. Jess previously appeared as a rotating guest among Claudia Jordan, Jason Lee, and Loren LoRosa following Angela Yee’s departure in December 2022.

Jess’ tenure also saw memorable moments, including a notable exchange with Sexyy Redd. The St. Louis native said, “I don’t mess with you. You be sneak dissing. I see everything. I was trying to make sure [Charlamagne and Envy] wasn’t sneak dissing before I came up here, too.”