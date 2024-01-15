News Dana Jacobs / Stringer via Getty Images Doja Cat Seemingly Hints At 'Scarlet 2' Release / 01.15.2024

Over the weekend, Doja Cat sparked excitement among her fans by seemingly hinting at a sequel to her fourth studio album.

On her Instagram Story, she posted a whiteboard that listed several song titles under the heading “S2,” which was speculated by fans to mean Scarlet 2. The seven names included “Acknowledge Me,” “Head High,” “Gang,” “Masc,” “Rider,” “Urrrge” and “Hungry.”

Anticipation for new music from Doja notably aligns with her upcoming show run this summer. She’s set to embark on her first-ever headlining arena trek in the UK and Europe as part of the “The Scarlet Tour.” It’s slated to begin on June 11 at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, followed by performances in Birmingham, London and Newcastle.

Doja is also scheduled to headline several festivals, including Poland’s Open’er Festival and Rock In Rio Lisbon, with rumors of her playing at Coachella 2024.

Scarlet came out in September 2023. The project spanned 17 songs, including pre-released singles such as “Paint The Town Red,” “Attention” and “Demons.” Production was handled by the likes of Jay Versace, Earl on the Beat, London on da Track and others. Additionally, it debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart with 72,000 album-equivalent units sold.

The following month, Doja opened up about the LP’s last-minute changes, including it initially being named Hellmouth. “I don’t care about the meaning being so deep, as much as the word being a cool word,” she told Sean Evans during “Hot Ones.” The artist continued, “I just like good words. I thought ‘Hellmouth’ was cool… it’s like the gates of hell. But that felt so aggressive to me after a while, and I don’t know if I even like it anymore.”

Earlier this month, Doja made a guest appearance on 21 Savage’s “n.h.i.e” from american dream. She also collaborated with Jeymes Samuel and Kodak Black for “Jeezu” last Friday (Jan. 12). Her verse earned praise from JAY-Z.