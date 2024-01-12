News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images 21 Savage Recruits Young Thug, Summer Walker And More For 'American Dream' / 01.12.2024

21 Savage debuted his eagerly awaited third studio album, american dream, today (Jan. 12). It marked his first solo release in nearly six years.

The 15-song offering featured an impressive lineup of artists, including Brent Faiyaz, Summer Walker, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Durk and Mariah the Scientist. In the build-up to the project, Savage shared baby pictures of them on Instagram.

Standout cuts from the body of work included “n.h.i.e.” featuring Doja Cat and “just like me” with Burna Boy and Metro Boomin. Meanwhile, production is handled by the likes of OG Parker, Cardo, Kid Hazel, Nineteen85 and others.

Per the rapper’s website, “Five years in the making, 21 Savage unveils a vision of his very own American dream — a solo masterpiece and exposition woven from his early London roots phasing into his transformative Atlanta years. Somewhat of a concept-driven album, expect narrative-driven intros with Savage’s signature grim real-life raps over signature haunting beats.”

Listen to the LP below.

American Dream: The 21 Savage Story is set to debut in theaters on Independence Day (July 4) 2024. Directed by Donald Glover, the movie will portray the life and career of the London-born artist. Gail Bean, Druski, Jabari Banks, Chad Lindberg and Victoria Pedretti are among some of the listed cameos.

The album, american dream, follows 2018’s i am > i was, which topped the Billboard 200 chart and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. It spawned cuts like “a lot” with J. Cole, “ball w/o you,” and “can’t leave without it.” Additionally, the project contained appearances from Gunna, Childish Gambino, Young Nudy, and ScHoolboy Q.

Savage’s Her Loss with Drake also landed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. The pair is vying for Best Rap Song and plenty of others at this year’s Grammy Awards. Elsewhere, the rapper is slated to perform at the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds Festival later this year.

Watch the visual for “redrum” below.