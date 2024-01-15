News Mike Marsland / Contributor via Getty Images Halle Bailey Shows Off Her Post-Pregnancy Body / 01.15.2024

Halle Bailey secretly welcomed her first child with DDG in 2023. She announced the birth of their son this year on Jan. 6 via Instagram. The singer posted a heartwarming photo of their baby’s hand, adorned with a bracelet bearing his name.

The caption read, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son… Welcome to the world, my Halo. The world is desperate to know you.”

On Sunday (Jan. 14), Bailey took to Snapchat to show off her physique after giving birth. She wrote, “So, this is me [right now], and I’ve [been] letting my body heal. [I] haven’t started really working out yet, but I’ll show you my goal.”

A separate post included a picture of the “Angel” artist wearing a green crop top and matching skirt. Bailey explained, “I wanna get back to being this size on my upper body, but I wanna keep the meat I’ve gained on my bottom half because I like it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

In a YouTube video uploaded earlier this month, DDG expressed his admiration for Bailey. “Me and Halle had a baby together. I wouldn’t chose no other person in the world to have a child with. We [are] learning. She’s a great mom. Like it’s crazy. She’s amazing,” he said.

Elsewhere in the clip, the “Trynna Link” rapper opened up about the relief of announcing their child. “I ain’t gotta hide nothing no more,” DDG revealed. “That’s why I’m so happy. It’s no longer a secret. I can just be a dad in peace, man.”

The couple, who’ve been publicly dating since March 2022, also announced their decision to keep Halo’s identity private for the time being. Meanwhile, Bailey never confirmed that she was expecting, despite fan speculation. She previously addressed “pregnancy nose” comments on Snapchat, emphasizing her pride in her Black heritage and dismissing undue concerns about her appearance.

“You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose,” The Little Mermaid star reacted. “What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the h**l alone.”