Usher Wants His Super Bowl Halftime Performance To Feel Like He's "Speaking To Every Woman" / 01.17.2024

Usher is currently gearing up for his debut Super Bowl halftime show. It’s slated to take place on Feb. 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Today (Jan. 17), the legendary singer shared insights with Vogue on the precision and pressure of the performance. With only 13 minutes to deliver a career-spanning set and a mere eight minutes for stage setup, the “Yeah!” hitmaker emphasized the need for things to be flawless. “It has to be perfect,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody.”

Details of the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show remain under wraps, but Usher teased elements like roller skating, intricate choreography, a major costume change, and special guests. “This night was specifically curated in my mind to have R&B take the main stage,” he stated.

“I’m literally speaking to every woman. I want to make it feel like that,” the artist told the publication. “I want the world to smile when they look at me. I want them to feel something, and feel my passion, my love, feel like I was the right person to sit in this position, and I was the right person to bring this kind of energy, and love, and connection to the entire world.”

The Grammy-winning singer is set to release his ninth studio album, COMING HOME, on Feb. 9. It will be available on streaming platforms two days before his Super Bowl appearance. So far, the confirmed tracks are “Good Good” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage, “Risk It All” with H.E.R., and “Standing Next To You” with Jung Kook.

Notably, it will be Usher’s first solo LP since 2016’s Hard II Love. The latter spawned hit records like “No Limit,” “Mind of a Man,” and “Rivals.” Since then, he and Zaytoven put out a joint project titled A.