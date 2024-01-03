News JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Contributor via Getty Images and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' Reportedly Delayed For The Third Time / 01.03.2024

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s highly anticipated project, Vultures, has reportedly been pushed back again. Originally set for Dec. 15, 2023, then New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), representatives for the former confirmed a Jan. 12 release last month.

A member of Kanye’s camp relaid the latest update to Forbes on Tuesday (Jan. 2). The publication noted, “The album is not coming out on that date, and, for the moment, doesn’t have a release date.” However, the Chicago rapper’s frequent collaborator, Malik Yusef, provided insights into the delays.

He recently posted an Instagram photo of Ty in the studio. In response to fans’ queries in the comments, he revealed that the “By Yourself” singer is re-recording all his parts for the LP, encompassing both reworked and new verses.

The reported setback arrived on the heels of a series of previews and listening events for Vultures. Kanye previously previewed unreleased tracks featuring artists like Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, and his daughter, North West.

Unfortunately, Minaj declined Kanye’s request to clear her verse for the album version of “New Body,” a song that leaked in 2018. During an Instagram Live session, she explained, “That train has left the station, okay? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album. Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

Meanwhile, Yusef also addressed rumors that Vultures might be scrapped, similar to past Kanye albums like Yandhi and Turbo Grafx 16. He assured fans that this was not the case. Ty also got “¥$” tattooed above his ear last week, seemingly confirming his commitment to putting the body of work out.

In the meantime, “Vultures” featuring Lil Durk and Bump J is still available on streaming platforms. Kanye has also been active on Instagram, posting new pictures of his wife, Bianca Censori, yesterday.