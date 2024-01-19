News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor via Getty Images and Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images Latto, DJ Khaled And Ludacris Announced As "Rhythm + Flow" Season 2 Judges / 01.19.2024

After a five-year break, Netflix’s Hip Hop competition show “Rhythm + Flow” is set to return for its second season later this year.

The first season, which featured judges Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and T.I., saw D Smoke crowned as the champion. Meanwhile, the upcoming installment brings a major shake-up in the judging panel with Latto, DJ Khaled and Ludacris joining the series. Eminem is also slated to be a special guest during the “Battle Round” contest.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of nonfiction series, expressed excitement about the new season. “We are taking things up a notch with a new cast of global hitmakers in our judges and a new pool of undiscovered artists,” he said. “Hip Hop continues to evolve, so it’ll be thrilling to see Ludacris, Latto and DJ Khaled mentoring contestants during their journeys, along with legendary guest judges like Eminem providing their own brand of insight and advice.”

Check out the trailer below.

Executive producers Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon further highlighted the focus on finding unique voices and authentic stories in the genre. “This season features a powerhouse panel of judges, each with a distinct and influential role in Hip Hop culture,” they stated. “In this significant moment for the genre, the focus extends beyond the music alone.”

The show featured numerous guest stars in the past. Some of the notable names include Miguel, Jhené Aiko, Snoop Dogg and the late Nipsey Hussle. Season one winner D Smoke gained widespread recognition following his win. The “Champion” hitmaker secured two Grammy nominations in 2021.

Latto previously worked with Netflix for “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip Hop.” It was released in August 2023 and boasted four episodes. Saweetie, Tierra Whack, Kash Doll, Chika and Coi Leray also made on-screen cameos.

The Atlanta rapper also released “BACK OUTSIDE” with Anycia today (Jan. 19). It marked her first song of 2024. The track came off the heels of last month’s “The Grinch Freestyle” with Luh Tyler.