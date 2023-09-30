News Photo: Screenshot of “Cha Cha Cha” via GloRilla’s YouTube Social Media Reacts To GloRilla & Fivio Foreign's New Single "Cha Cha Cha" / 09.30.2023

Yesterday (Sept. 29), GloRilla and Fivio Foreign released their new Drill-infused single “Cha Cha Cha.” The modern rendition of the famous “Cha Cha Slide” track has prompted many fans on social media to react.

The upbeat single was released on CMG’s new compilation album, Gangsta Art 2. The 18-track LP boasts features from Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Mozzy, Yo Gotti, Sexyy Red, Mike Will Made-It, and many more. Although the project is new, “Cha Cha Cha” has garnered the most attention from fans on social media.

One Twitter user stated, “GloRilla, we will remember your run from May 2022 through September 2022, but it’s over.” This prompted the Memphis-bred emcee to respond in a since-deleted post, saying, “B**ch, I’ll never go nowhere, and I’ll bet every dollar to yo name, ho.” Another person tweeted, “Anybody singing that GloRilla song can stay away from me.” GloRilla quoted the post and said, “I am not yo sustaaaaaaaa.”

Glorilla, we will remember your run from May 2022 through September 2022 but it’s over — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) September 29, 2023

I am not yo sustaaaaaaaa https://t.co/aGsO5liP0J — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) September 30, 2023

Yesterday, popular Twitch personality and influencer Kai Cenat played the song on his stream. After hearing a few lines from the video, he put his head down in dismay and said, “No, no, no, no. Come on, Glo. I love Glo, bro, and I love Glo, but no.”

Not all reactions to the modern-day “Cha Cha Slide” were negative. One tweeter posted, “GloRilla DID HER THING on ‘Cha Cha Cha.'” Another user mentioned, “This ‘Cha Cha Cha’ song funny af, but it’s lit lol.” GloRilla quoted her tweet: “It’s [gonna] grow on y’all. I love it.”

It’s gone grow on y’all 😂😂🔥I luv ittt https://t.co/9z6YXTWAAX — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) September 29, 2023

The new single also features a sample from Nas’ classic track “Oochie Wally.” The early 2000s track was flipped and mixed with a drill beat. The video shows Fivio Foreign and GloRilla dancing with fans in different areas within New York. Check out the video for the new song below!