Brent Faiyaz Announces 'Larger Than Life' Featuring ASAP Rocky, Coco Jones, And More / 10.26.2023

Brent Faiyaz’s upcoming mixtape, Larger Than Life, is slated to hit streaming platforms on Friday (Oct. 27). The artist remained tight-lipped on social media until Spotify mistakenly spilled the beans by unveiling the tracklist earlier today (Oct. 26).

Featuring a star-studded lineup, the body of work clocks in at 14 tracks. High-profile artists like A$AP Rocky, Missy Elliott, Coco Jones, and Babyface Ray are set to make guest appearances. Other contributors include TTM Dawg, N3WYRKLA, CruddyMurda, Tommy Richman, and FLEE. The project will also contain previously released songs like “Moment of Your Life” and “WY@.”

Revealed on Faiyaz’s socials, the cover art shows a giant sneaker — emblazoned with the logo of his NUWO clothing brand — crushing a city street and sending sports cars flying into the air. Check out the announcement via the musician’s Instagram account.

Critical acclaim is no stranger to Faiyaz. His 2022 album, WASTELAND, skyrocketed to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It recently earned a platinum certification from the RIAA alongside his Drake and The Neptunes-assisted cut “WASTING TIME.”

Currently, the Maryland native is in the middle of his “F**k the World, It’s a Wasteland Tour.” The voyage kicked off in Washington, D.C. in July with subsequent major stops like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Miami. The international leg began on Oct. 16 in Leeds, U.K. Other European shows include London, Stockholm, Manchester, Berlin, and Paris.

In May, the “Trust” singer announced his decision to team up with the United Masters. The music distributor’s CEO Steve Stoute explained, “Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today. We are incredibly excited to embark on this new partnership with him. It’s been invited to watch his journey as an artist over the years. With this partnership, we look to amplify his creative vision further and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”