On Wednesday (Jan. 17) evening, 42 Dugg countered Wack 100’s accusation that Offset robbed him during a dice game. 

During an Instagram Live, Dugg denied losing any money. “You know these n**gas ain’t stepping like that, and I was by myself with $100,000,” he explained. “They tried me, bro. Right or wrong, they tried me. They surrounded me, told me… I ain’t giving a rich n**ga s**t. My mama could die if I’m lying, bro. I didn’t give them n**gas a dime.”

Additionally, the Detroit rapper also addressed the California native directly. He stated, “This [is] the same thing I told Wack 100 — you old lame turning these n**gas up.”

Earlier this month, Wack alleged that “Offset went in Dugg’s pockets like a gangsta” after a dice game turned violent. He claimed that the incident purportedly caused a rift between the former Migos artist and Lil Baby, who teamed up with Dugg on “We Paid.”

“I was there. I watched it. Got in the middle of it, stopped it,” the music manager shared on Clubhouse. “It would have blazed that night. Over dice. If it wasn’t for Wack, that n**ga would have been in the morgue that night. I told Dugg, ‘You all the way wrong.’”

At the time of reporting, Offset hasn’t responded to either Dugg or Wack’s statements.

The “4 Da Gang” rapper was released from prison in October 2023. In 2022, he was sentenced to one year for failure to surrender related to 2020 gun charges. Dugg was let home early after only serving six months, as shared by Yo Gotti on Instagram.

In 2023, Dugg dropped “Go Again” to celebrate being a free man. He debuted “SpinDatBac” a month later. The musician also did a number of features that year, including “Bae” for CMG’s Gangsta Art 2: Reloaded compilation and Sexyy Red’s “Perfect Match” from Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe).

 

