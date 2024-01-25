News Daniele Venturelli / Contributor via Getty Images, Araya Doheny / Stringer via Getty Images and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Usher, Victoria Monét And Keke Palmer Among 2024 NAACP Image Awards Nominees / 01.25.2024

Victoria Monét and Usher are leading the nominations in the music and recording categories for the 2024 NAACP Image Awards, with six and five nods, respectively.

Usher’s entries include the coveted Entertainer of the Year, where he faces competition from Colman Domingo, Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey and Keke Palmer. Additionally, he’s running for Outstanding Male Artist alongside Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Davido and Jon Batiste.

Monét, on the other hand, is vying for Outstanding Female Artist. She’s contending with Ari Lennox, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe and Tems. Other acts with nods include FLO, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Summer Walker and Drake.

NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson stated, “We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of this year’s nominees, whose outstanding contributions across film, television and streaming, music, literature, podcasts and more have inspired us all.”

“As we reflect on the rich legacy of the NAACP, we take pride in honoring the artistic brilliance of this year’s nominees. We are excited to illuminate and celebrate the extraordinary talent within our community,” added BET Media Group CEO Scott Mills.

Elsewhere in the recording categories, Metro Boomin’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is vying for Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album. The 13-track offering boasted guest appearances from Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Swae Lee and Offset, to mention a few. Other contenders include Creed III: The Soundtrack and The Color Purple (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). Notably, the former contained original songs from J. Cole, JID, Big Sean, EST Gee and others.

2023 was a big year for both Usher and Monét, who were nominated for this year’s Grammy Awards. On Tuesday (Jan. 23), the “Burn” singer was announced as a Lovers & Friends festival headliner. He will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his fourth studio album, Confessions, with a special performance. Furthermore, the R&B legend may also perform new records from COMING HOME, which debuts on Feb. 9.