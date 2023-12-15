News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images Sexyy Red Confronts Jess Hilarious During "The Breakfast Club" Interview: "I Don’t Mess With You" / 12.15.2023

During her recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” Sexyy Red confronted co-host Jess Hilarious over perceived past criticisms. The “Pound Town” artist expressed her displeasure directly to the comedian, which took up a sizeable chunk of the conversation itself.

She stated, “I don’t mess with you. You be sneak dissing. I see everything. I was trying to make sure y’all wasn’t sneak dissing before I came up here, too. I check everything.” When pressed for specifics, Red remained vague but clearly indicated her resentment, “Once somebody rub me the wrong way, I just [distance myself].”

Defending herself, Jess insisted she doesn’t deliberately disparage others and professed she is a fan of Red’s music. Afterward, the Memphis native elaborated on her discomfort, mentioning instances where she felt targeted by the internet personality’s comments on social media. “I’ve seen you on here talking about me before, so y’all trying to play crazy,” she said.

Although they didn’t make amends during the interview, Jess posted an Instagram video with Red after the show. Check out the interview below.

In a separate part of the sit-down, Red also addressed the recent leak of her sex tape. She explained the accidental nature of it, expressing her frustration and emphasizing the importance of being more cautious with personal content. “It was an accident, but it still was like, ‘You dumb, pay attention. Be smarter, like, you moving too loose,’” the artist reflected.

She added, “It was on Instagram, like a little short clip, video, like just making it on Instagram. Saved it to the phone, but the video still was on my screen. Threw the phone, and it got accidentally pressed like that. Who gonna do that on purpose? And this was the wackest video. Like, [do] y’all really want me to post the real ones now? I turn up.”

Earlier this month, Red dropped Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe). It introduced new cuts like “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad),” “Free My N**ga” and “Shake Yo Dreads.” Additionally, Chief Keef, 42 Dugg, Summer Walker and G Herbo appeared on the project.