Thursday (Jan. 4), Katt Williams took the social media world by storm with his controversial new interview on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay.” The legendary comedian discussed many topics, including Kanye West, his role in Friday After Next, Steve Harvey, Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez, Kevin Hart and much more. He even took the time to highlight Jess Hilarious, D.C. Young Fly, Desi Banks and more when discussing his favorite upcoming comedians.

When asked about the new generation of laugh providers, Katt Williams said, “I haven’t seen a new comedian I do not like. If you name any of the young comedians, I am aware of all of them, and I enjoy them all.” He later went on to name them, saying, “It doesn’t matter if it is Kountry Wayne or Desi Banks. It doesn’t matter if it is Karlous [Miller] or Chico [Bean]. It doesn’t matter if it’s D.C. [Young Fly] or Jess Hilarious.”

Williams went on to detail how important it is to lend his platform to growing entertainers. He said, “I’ve taken 25 Black women on the road in these tours. It’s important to me that the young comic gets the benefits and advantages of the big comic’s platform.”

Jess Hilarious was excited to be named by the polarizing comedian. She reposted the clip on Instagram with the caption, “To be recognized, humbly honored [and] even mentioned by one of your Favorite Comedy Legends since a child is beyond Fathomable… Especially for me. Katt Williams, I thank you, Kind Sir. All you’ve ever shown me was respect, [and] I love you for that. That Interview had layers, honey!”

Williams’ name has been red hot since the release of the new interview. He also made waves when he shared his thoughts on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. When asked how he felt about Ye’s rants, Williams said, “I feel like we are pretty awful people. If you say someone has special needs, why would you watch everything they do and hold them accountable? Wouldn’t you grade them on a curve?”

