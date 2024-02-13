News Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Jess Hilarious Reveals She's Three Months Pregnant With Her Second Child / 02.13.2024

Today (Feb. 13), Jess Hilarious revealed that she is pregnant with her second child. During a special segment of “The Breakfast Club,” her boyfriend Chris called in to share his excitement about their upcoming “bundle of joy.”

He said, “Hey, baby. It’s your man. I wanted to call and say, ‘Happy birthday.’ I know it’s a special day for you. I can’t wait to see you. I’m so proud of you. I love that you’re staying divine all the time, and you’re such an amazing woman. I can’t wait to see you later, and I’m so excited for our little bundle of joy, babe.”

Afterward, Jess confirmed, “Yes, I am pregnant. Yes, I am three months [into the pregnancy]. So, I’m 13 weeks. Thank you, baby. I love you!” The baby will bring a new sibling for her 11-year-old son from a previous relationship with Rome.

Underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s repost, one person said, “Dream job, supporting boo, and a new baby? Black girls, [there are] happy endings.” Another wrote, “I love how she’s glowing. [You] can tell he makes her happy.”

Elsewhere, some users speculated that the announcement was unplanned, considering Jess is only in her first trimester. “From her [facial] expression, I don’t think she wanted anybody to know yet,” read one comment with over 1,400 likes.

The news arrived less than a few weeks after Jess announced she would be joining “The Breakfast Club” as a permanent co-host. She officially reunited with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God toward the end of January.

Her addition to the show followed an extensive year-long search for a third co-anchor. Envy and Charlamagne previously welcomed Claudia Jordan, Jason Lee, and Loren LoRosa following Angela Yee’s departure in December 2022. Since then, Jess participated in interviews with Sexyy Red, Tee Grizzley, and City Girls, to name a few.